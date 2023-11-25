'I am excited': Hoban High School football runs past Avon to advance to OHSAA state final

PARMA — The Archbishop Hoban football team faced a deficit in the fourth quarter for just the second game this season Friday night at Byers Field.

Avon had a lead and momentum on its side in a Division II state semifinal until Hoban sophomore Elbert Hill IV intercepted a pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Hill's interception gave Hoban the ball on the Avon 35-yard line.

Hoban senior running backs Xavier Williams and Caleb Jones made sure to not waste the opportunity as they combined to lead Hoban to a 17-14 win that propelled the Knights into a state championship for the eighth time in nine seasons.

Hoban running back Xavier Williams celebrates as he scores a second-half TD against Avon during the Division II state semifinal, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Parma.

"I am excited," Williams said as he walked across the field towards Hoban's locker room after Avon junior kicker Owen Warrick came up short on a 44-yard field goal attempt with five seconds remaining in the game.

"Our whole team has that willpower to keep going. We all have that one goal and we are not going to stop until the end of the clock. Our one goal is to get to the state championship and win the state championship. If we are down or whatever the circumstance is, we are just going to keep playing until the end of the clock. That is what we did and we were able to come back and get this hard-fought victory."

Hoban's drive to take the lead started with Williams running for 19 yards on three carries and ended with Jones running for 16 yards on two carries. Jones reached the end zone with a 2-yard run with 10:17 to go in the fourth quarter and freshman Jeremy Hammel made his second extra point to conclude the scoring.

Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell consistently called on Williams, Jones, freshman running back Brayton Feister and junior quarterback Tylan Boykin to run for the second week in a row behind a massive line featuring seniors William Satterwhite, Jvon Lindsey and Nate Townend, junior Nate Cross and sophomore Sam Greer.

Hoban’s Rickey Williams celebrates after Avon missed a game-tying field goal attempt late in the Division II state semifinal, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Parma.

Williams, Jones, Feister and Boykin delivered once again as Hoban (13-1) advanced to meet familiar foe Massillon (15-0) in the Division II state final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

"We gotta get better at the little things," Tyrrell said. "We had too many penalties and we threw an interception, but we are blessed to have one more week to try to get better. We have to put together our best game next week. The defense has got to play very well and the offense has got to eliminate mistakes and play better."

Hoban will be seeking its sixth state championship after winning Division III titles in 2015 and 2016 and Division II crowns in 2017, 2018 and 2020. The Knights were the Division II state runner-up in 2021 and 2022.

Friday's victory gave Hoban five wins over Avon (14-1) in state semifinals since 2017.

Hoban won 31-24 in 2021, 28-14 in 2020, 42-7 in 2018 and 30-6 in 2017.

"We had fixable mistakes happen in the first half tonight," Feister said. "We were able to fix those mistakes in the second half and we were able to come out on top."

Hoban running back Brayton Feister runs down the sideline for a first-half first down against Avon during the Division II state semifinal, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Parma.

Hoban runs past Avon to OHSAA football state championship

Williams ran for 108 yards on eight carries, Feister ran for 50 yards on 10 carries and Jones ran for 71 yards on 13 carries.

"We started off slow tonight, but coach T's halftime talk got us up and ready and we came back in the second half and did what we had to do to get a win," Jones said.

Boykin ran for 49 yards on nine carries and completed 7 of 15 passes for 57 yards. He also threw an interception to Avon senior Connor Rowlison in the second quarter.

"Everybody kept their heads up and kept a positive attitude on the sideline," Boykin said. "Nobody got down. The defense and the offense were not talking to each other negatively. We were all lifting each other up and the coaches were getting into our heads, telling us to stay composed and stay poised."

Sophomore Jackson Callaway was Hoban's leading receiver with four catches for 29 yards. Feister had two catches for 16 yards and sophomore Payton Cook had one catch for 12 yards.

"We knew that we didn't play a good game in the first half, but we were only down a score," Hoban senior defensive lineman Jordan Pritchard-Sewell said. "We knew that if we came out and capitalized in the second half that this was a game we could win."

Hoban football coach Tim Tyrrell hugs Tysen Campbell after beating Avon in the Division II state semifinal, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Parma.

How Avon built a lead against Hoban in OHSAA football state semifinal

Avon took a 7-0 lead with 8:26 to go in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Blake Elder threw a 17-yard TD pass to junior Matt Maxey and Warrick made his first of two extra points. The drive also featured a Elder 27-yard pass play to Maxey.

"Avon is always really well coached and they are tough as hell," Tyrrell said. "Their kids play really, really hard and they gave us everything that had. They had a great game plan going in."

Avon's defense — led by seniors Carson Canning, Cole Paonessa and Rowlison — was stout all night.

Hammel made a 25-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to cut Hoban's deficit to 7-3. Boykin had an 18-yard run and completed two passes for 10 yards on the drive.

"Avon came out harder than us in the first half and we had to finish it out in the second half to get the win," Jones said.

Hoban linebacker Tanner Mintz, left, reaches out to tackle wide receiver Matt Maxey during the first half of the Division II state semifinal, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Parma.

Avon senior Jakorion Caffey ran for 66 yards and 6 yards on consecutive plays to extend the Eagles edge to 14-3 with 8:17 to go in the third quarter.

Hoban answered with a Williams 39-yard touchdown run with 2:18 left in the third quarter to make it 14-10 and then cashed in on the aforementioned Hill interception with a Jones rushing TD in the fourth quarter.

"Avon is a tough team," Williams said. "Salute to Avon. They play us hard every year that we play them."

Hoban long snapper Caleb Schlater celebrates with friends after beating Avon in the Division II state semifinal, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Parma.

Avon sophomore Grant Barr totaled six catches for 58 yards. Maxey had four catches for 52 yards, and also threw the interception to Hill.

Elder, playing in place of injured junior starter Nolan Good, completed 14 of 27 passes for 146 yards. Caffey, a University of Cincinnati recruit, ran for 113 yards on 16 carries.

"This was a heck of a high school football game," Avon coach Mike Elder said. "Anybody who showed up and paid their money to see it got their money's worth. It came down to the end. Two great football teams playing and I wish them the best of luck next week."

Mike Elder added he is "proud" of his players.

"His toughness showed," Mike Elder said of his son. "That is a really hard defense to play against. Look at their schedule all year long and what they have done defensively, but we knew our defense was just as good. It was a defensive battle."

Hoban linebacker Rickey Williams, center, celebrates after a first-half tackle for a loss against Avon during the Division II state semifinal, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Parma.

