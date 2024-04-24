‘Am I disappointed? Yes’: Bears fans weigh in on team’s lakefront stadium plans

CHICAGO — After the Chicago Bears unveiled their plans for a new stadium along the lakefront Wednesday, football fans around the city’s museum campus weighed in on how they felt following the press conference, just one day before the team is slated to make two top ten picks in this year’s NFL draft.

“I think it should stay here. I feel like, in the heart of the city, this is the best place for it,” said Chase Kallure. “Arlington [Heights] is not Chicago, in my opinion. It’s not like the downtown area of Chicago. Down here in the city would be better for everyone, in my opinion.”

How Kansas City paints a picture of what is to come for the Chicago Bears stadium plans

Many who stopped to talk with WGN News said they would be supportive of the Bears staying in the city along the lakefront, but most felt taxpayers should not be on the hook for such a large chunk of the project.

“Am I surprised? No. Am I disappointed? Yes,” said Dan Jaffee. “Nothing surprises me anymore by what they do with these taxes. Is it fair? Absolutely not.”

That large chunk planned to come from the public would be improvements to the museum campus, according to the Bears announcement news conference, but the exact funding structure from taxpayers remains unclear, which left Bears fans with mixed feelings on the ask.

“It seems pretty inevitable at this point, I expect to lose a good chunk of my income every year,” said Michael Muldowney. “If they took it to Arlington heights, the one plus would be saving the traffic down here, but it feels like such an important, vital part of the city. It would be a shame to lose it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.