I am deeply sorry - PSG's Verratti apologises for agent's 'prisoner' comments

Marco Verratti is "deeply sorry" over comments made by his agent, who claimed Paris Saint-Germain are keeping his client a "prisoner", and the midfielder says he is happy to stay at the club.

Verratti's agent Donato Di Campli said in an interview with Corrierre dello Sport that his client was trapped at the Ligue 1 club, with Barcelona in pursuit of the Italy international.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has suggested Verratti is keen on a switch to Camp Nou and that PSG are unwilling to sell, but the 24-year-old refuted Bartomeu's claim.

"We've gone through some tough times over the last few days," Verratti told PSG's website on Friday.

"I saw what my agent said and I just wanted to say that they are not my words at all. And I want to apologise to everyone at the club, the president, the fans and the players.

"I am very happy here, we got back to training today. I am thrilled to be back here and working again. I know the club trusts me and I really want to apologise once again. I don't talk much as I have a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain.

"I have become the player I am today thanks to the club and that's why I am deeply sorry. They were not my words and he made a big mistake. I hope that this will not happen again. Everyone wants to focus on working and I too want to do my best, as I always do for the club."

Di Campli had said: "Marco Verratti is a prisoner of the Emir. [PSG president Nasser] Al-Khelaifi has told me that if he sells [Verratti] then they would never forgive him in Doha."

Verratti has long been linked with Barca, who are keen to strengthen their midfield ahead of Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge of the Catalan club.

Bartomeu had told Mundo Deportivo: "Clubs want to negotiate. Look at Verratti, for instance, a player we're interested in signing, the coaches believe is good enough to play in Barca's midfield.

"We know that the player would love to come to Barca but when you call PSG and you talk with the president, he says that he's not for sale and there is no release clause."