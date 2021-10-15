I AM ATHLETE - NASCAR Edition on YouTube

NASCAR and I AM ATHLETE, the fastest-growing, athlete-led media platform, have launched of new content partnership focused on spotlighting the sport‘s most interesting athletes, personalities and storylines.

I AM ATHLETE — NASCAR will explore the sport‘s culture and fan experience across 16 video episodes on the show‘s YouTube channel. The partnership is the first sports league deal for I AM ATHLETE, founded by former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

See the first episode featuring NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace below and check back for more episodes.

EPISODE 1: BUBBA WALLACE

Brandon Marshall sits down with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace following his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway and what that victory meant for him, both personally and professionally.