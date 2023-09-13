Alyssa Thomas: Sun are ‘dangerous team' ahead of 2023 WNBA playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Connecticut Sun recently wrapped a stellar regular season that saw them earn the third-best record in the WNBA at 27-13.

The Sun got impressive contributions from several players, but nobody made a larger impact than Alyssa Thomas. The veteran forward averaged 15.5 points per game, while also leading the league with 9.9 rebounds and ranking second in assists with 7.9 per contest. She also totaled six triple-doubles and 28 double-doubles. Thomas' stellar campaign has made her arguably the favorite to win WNBA MVP.

In the latest episode of the "On Her Mark" podcast, host Hannah Donnelly asked Thomas for her thoughts on the ultra-competitive MVP race.

"There's so much that goes into it this year. I don't think there's been a (MVP) race this close in the history of the league," Thomas said.

"I think we all have a case for why we should be MVP. I'm definitely ready for the decision to happen. I hate all the attention it's bringing. I just want to focus on the playoffs."

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty finished first and second, respectively, in the regular season standings. They are the favorites to win the WNBA title this season, but it would be foolish to disregard the Sun when talking about the true contenders.

Thomas gives the Sun a chance to win each night, and after a decade in Connecticut, helping the franchise win its first ever championship would be extra special, especially after losing to the Aces in the 2022 WNBA Finals.

"It would be huge. I've been here 10 years. I've been through all the changes," Thomas said. "We're still in contention. Every year we have change, everyone counts us out and talks about everything that we've lost. But we're a dangerous team and we like this underdog mentality. We know no one is going to give it to us. We gotta take it."

The No. 3 seed Sun begin their playoff run Wednesday night when they host the No. 6 seed Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of their first-round series in Connecticut. The Sun went 3-1 versus the Lynx during the regular season.