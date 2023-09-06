Alyssa Thomas sets three WNBA records in win over Sparks

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Los Angeles Sparks, 90-76, on Tuesday. Sun forward Alyssa Thomas tallied her sixth triple-double of the season with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists, six steals and one block.

With those 14 assists, Thomas hit 304 assists this season, which marks a new WNBA single-season assist record. She also notched her 27th double-double, which is a single-season record. Additionally, her triple-double also set a record for a season.

Not only did she set records, but she also became the first player in WNBA history to tally at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals in a single game. If Thomas wasn’t in the MVP conversation before, she is definitely making waves and displaying why she should be a strong contender for the title this season.

The Sun have already secured a spot in the playoffs and will play next on Friday against the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.

