Alyssa Thomas records another triple-double in Sun's 83-74 win victory over Los Angeles

Sep. 5—MOHEGAN — The Connecticut Sun are locked in as the No. 3 seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs, guaranteed a home game to kick off the postseason, which gives them the opportunity to focus on other facets.

Such as Alyssa Thomas's Most Valuable Player candidacy.

"What AT continues to do is just incredible," Sun head coach Stephanie White said following Thomas's latest feat Tuesday. "Nobody does what she does. Nobody does what she does and really that's all that needs to be said."

Thomas, the Sun's All-Star forward in her 10th season out of Maryland, finished with a season-high 27 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists Tuesday, plus six steals and a blocked shot, as the Sun defeated the LA Sparks 90-76 before 4,783 fans at Mohegan Sun Arena.

It was Thomas's sixth triple-double of the season, her WNBA-leading eighth all-time in the regular season and her 10th overall.

It made her the first player in league history to forge a stat line that included 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals in a single game. The 14 assists also gave her 304 for the season, setting the WNBA's single-season assist record (previously held by Courtney Vandersloot at 300).

Thomas exited the game with 29.3 seconds remaining to echoes of, "MVP, MVP" from the crowd.

"I mean, I like 'em all," Thomas said, asked later where this ranked among her career triple-doubles. "But yeah, I mean, I guess this one is special too. It's about finishing strong leading up into playoffs and we want to play our best basketball and having games like this doesn't hurt."

Thomas hit the milestone, now becoming somewhat routine, with 6 minutes, 48 seconds remaining on a defensive rebound, drawing a tremendous ovation from the fans which lasted throughout the ensuing substitution timeout.

Thomas is considered to be one of the WNBA's MVP candidates along with A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty. MVP ballots are due Sunday.

"I mean, they supported me my whole career," Thomas said of the fans chanting in her honor, "whether out at the grocery store or here in the game. They mean a lot to us. They know good basketball when they see it and they've appreciated everything I've done throughout my career.

"So to have that is always huge and just huge respect for them."

DeWanna Bonner finished with 25 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (26-12), Tiffany Hayes had 13 points and Ty Harris 10.

The Sun were playing with just eight available players as DiJonai Carrington missed her fifth straight game with a left foot injury and 6-10 center Betti Hatar was also sidelined with a left knee injury.

Dearica Hamby had 18 points and seven rebounds for LA (17-21) and UConn grad Azura Stevens had 18 points and 11 rebounds. The injury-prone Sparks were also missing several players due to injury, including Nneka Ogwumike (knee) and Karlie Samuelson (abdomen), who played against Connecticut just over a week ago.

Connecticut has won the last nine regular-season meetings against the Sparks.

Las Vegas (32-6), New York (31-7), Connecticut, Dallas (20-18) and Minnesota (19-19) have clinched playoff bids. Atlanta (17-20), Washington (17-20), LA and Chicago (16-22) are still jostling for the final three spots.

The WNBA playoffs are slated to begin Sept. 13.

The Sun led 49-36 at halftime, after an apparent buzzer-beater by Connecticut's Harris was taken away following a replay review.

Thomas had 10 points, 10 assists and six rebounds at halftime, while Bonner had 15 points and six rebounds. Connecticut shot 52.6% in the first half.

The Sun trailed 9-2 but took the lead with back-to-back 3-pointers from Natisha Hiedeman and Bec Allen that made it 10-9 and went ahead for good at 14-12 on a foul line jump shot by Harris. Connecticut held a 26-20 lead after one quarter.

Bonner accounted for 10 points in the second quarter, including two 3-point field goals. Olivia Nelson-Ododa gave the Sun their final points of the second on a three-point play.

LA pulled to within eight on two occasions in the third quarter, both on 3-pointers by Rae Burrell, who made it 70-62 headed to the fourth.

The Sparks drew within six at 72-66 when Hamby converted an offensive rebound but Thomas followed with a spin move, Hayes hit a 3-pointer and Bonner scored assisted by Thomas to get the Sun more breathing room at 79-66.

The Sun next play Friday at home, meeting Indiana (7 p.m.) before closing the regular season at 1 p.m. Sunday versus Chicago.

