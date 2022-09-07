Alyssa Thomas with an And One vs. Chicago Sky
Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with an And One vs. Chicago Sky, 09/06/2022
Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with an And One vs. Chicago Sky, 09/06/2022
STORY: The Israeli president urged both nations to stand against any form of antisemitism."We must act together, Israel and Germany, to protect the national home of the Jewish people, its future, security, and prosperity, and fight antisemitism and racism without compromise," Herzog said.Steinmeier acknowledged the continued existence of antisemitism in Germany and called it "an alarm signal" for the country.
Germany's president apologized Monday for multiple failures by his country before, during and after the 1972 attack on the Munich OIympics as he joined his Israeli counterpart and relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants at the games 50 years ago. The anniversary ceremony at the Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield outside Munich — the scene of a botched rescue attempt that left nine of the Israeli athletes, a West German police officer and five of the assailants dead — came days after an agreement ended a long dispute over compensation.
Israeli investigations into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May concluded that she was likely to have been unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but was not deliberately targeted, the military said on Monday. Abu Akleh, a U.S.-Palestinian citizen, was shot dead on May 11 while covering an Israeli military operation in the volatile town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank in circumstances that remain heavily disputed. The Israeli military says that troops conducting operations in Jenin had come under heavy fire from all sides and had fired back, including towards the area where Abu Akleh was standing about 200 metres from their position, but that they had not been able to identify her as a journalist.
Congrats to Patrick and Nikki.
Sri Lanka produced an impressive run chase to down India by six wickets on Tuesday and leave their opponents staring at an early exit from the Asia Cup.
(Bloomberg) -- A state judge in New Mexico on Tuesday ordered Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin removed from his position as an Otero County Commissioner and permanently disqualified from holding elective office for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says R
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is projected to win the Democratic primary in the state’s gubernatorial race. The Associated Press called the race at 8:36 p.m. Healey was considered the presumptive Democratic nominee after state Sen. Sonia Rosa Chang-Díaz (D) announced earlier in the summer she would be dropping her bid for governor. Gov. Charlie…
Gary Payton II had one reason for leaving the Warriors and joining the Portland Trail Blazers this summer.
There is a different type of respect for the Lakers versus the Clippers according to Patrick Beverley.
Gary Payton II had lots of praise for Steph Curry's leadership and provided his three lessons learned from his time with the Warriors.
The stars showed up at EuroBasket on Tuesday in a big way.
Only one player received a better rating in NBA 2K23, and it was a 97.
Nick Kyrgios' quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov.
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
The story of the ninth day of action from Flushing Meadows.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
The results from the first full weekend of college football have altered the NCAA Re--Rank 1-131 as Georgia and Florida make significant moves.
Five things to know about Soldier Field and why the Bears want to move out to Arlington Heights.
Luke Donald was only appointed Europe’s Ryder Cup captain last month, but he has already received several calls from former Ryder Cup team-mates who have jumped ship to join the Saudi-funded rebel circuit and are desperate to know where they stand for next year’s match.
How do the NBA 2K23 video game creators view Warriors superstar Steph Curry compared to the rest of the NBA?