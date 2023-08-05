Alyssa Thomas with the great assist!

Alyssa Thomas is the first player in WNBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles twice in a single season.
Thompson, the USWNT's teenage phenom, will get the opportunity at the World Cup to showcase the exceptional talent that has her former — and current — coaches raving about her potential.
Here we predict the outcomes of all eight matches on the SummerSlam card.
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
Judon had been pushing for a new deal with the Patriots.
Steve McMichael ranks second in Bears history with 92.5 career sacks.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
No matter how bad the Browns got, Joe Thomas' play never slipped.
Ware will be enshrined on Saturday.
Football is back!
The four-time All-Star claims she has been excluded from the Mercury's practice facilities during her maternity leave.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
It's a transition season at quarterback for the NFL.
With time running out on his 2023 season, Justin Thomas is digging deep trying to make the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan doggedly defended the team's mentality at a Thursday news conference.
A Somalian official has been suspended after allegations that she put her niece, who clearly isn’t a sprinter, into the 100-meter race at the World University Games
Howley was an integral part of the early success of the Cowboys in the 1960s. He remains the only player from the losing team to win Super Bowl MVP.