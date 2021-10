Associated Press

Alyssa Thomas worked hard for eight months rehabbing her torn Achilles' tendon to be able to provide a spark for the Connecticut Sun in the playoffs. The Sun's “engine” did just that, scoring 15 points and providing a defensive presence to help the team even their best-of-five series with the Chicago Sky at one win apiece with a 79-68 victory Thursday night. “You think how far ahead of schedule she is in her Achilles’ rehab to get back at all and playing (is amazing).,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said.