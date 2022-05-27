Alyssa Thomas with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings

Motley Fool

A little more than a week ago, Wall Street's brightest and most-successful money managers lifted their funds' proverbial hoods and gave investors a look at what they'd been buying and selling in the most-recent quarter. Although Form 13F filings demonstrated quite a bit of buying from active money managers, especially in beaten-down growth stocks, they also unveiled some potentially surprising selling activity. What follows are four widely held stocks that billionaire money managers dumped during the first quarter.