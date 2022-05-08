Alyssa Thomas with a Buzzer Beater vs. New York Liberty
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Connecticut SunLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a Buzzer Beater vs. New York Liberty, 05/07/2022
Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a Buzzer Beater vs. New York Liberty, 05/07/2022
Sabrina Ionescu had 25 points and six assists and sparked a late run to help the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 81-79 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Before July 1, 2021 it was against the law in Florida to turn on your hazard lights during a severe rainstorm.
From wardrobe staples and basics for layering to fun accessories and trendy outfits, check out these fashionable pieces from the 20 best Amazon clothing brands.
The 2022 WNBA season is here. Throughout the opening weekend of games, follow live coverage on Yahoo Sports.
Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon set the tone for the Horns on the mound while Ivan Melendez launched three home runs.
Here's a look at the field for the 148th Kentucky Derby, to be run Saturday at Churchill Downs.
This storage shelf is a super cute and eco-friendly way to save space and make room for your bathroom essentials.
In advance of a patriotic holiday, Russian forces seek to finally subdue Mariupol, the strategic port city. Other Ukrainian cities brace for new strikes.
A federal appeals court granted Florida’s request to reinstate portions of the state’s election laws on Friday while it appeals a lower court’s decision that the law was aimed at suppressing Black voters. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said that Judge Mark Walker’s March ruling that the law intentionally targeted Black voters was flawed. The law tightens rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods — changes that made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters, Walker wrote in his ruling.
The Supreme Court has been something of an exception. The one branch of government not dependent on public opinion has traditionally enjoyed higher public esteem than the branches elected by the people. Now the justices face a reckoning over the audacious leak of an early draft opinion that strikes down the constitutional right to abortion, an episode that has deepened suspicions that the high court, for all its decorum, is populated by politicians in robes.
Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field the day before the race, stormed home on the inside to seize a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Did you hit it big at the betting window? Here are the payouts for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks horse race, which was won by Secret Oath.
The 148th Kentucky Derby began with no runaway favorite, and it was an 80-1 long shot that ended up taking the roses.
Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot who only entered the Kentucky Derby field on Friday as a last-minute replacement for Ethereal Road, paid off big for bettors with one of the biggest upsets in Derby history. The horse paid $163.60, $74.20 and $29.40 as the winner on a fast track by 3/4 lengths over favorite Epicenter, who returned $7.40 and $5.20 for second. Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon.
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz topped world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open in a thrilling three-set match that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The win comes a day after the 19-year-old defeated his idol, Rafael Nadal. Djokovic has failed to win any of his four events this year, after being deported […]
Here’s how Mattea Roach’s wining streak ended on “Jeopardy!”
The Kentucky Derby returns to the first Saturday in May for the 148th edition of the Run for the Roses.
We canvas a group of horse handicappers who typically keep their picks and riches to themselves. Here's what they have to say.
It is just one practice snap but fun to see Thomas beat Strange knowing their draft pick difference in the 2022 NFL draft:
ESPN's Jalen Rose defends Ben Simmons and says many commentators owe him an apology.