Alyssa Thomas with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces

Reuters

Authorities in southern Pakistan plan to breach the country's Indus Highway, a key transport link, to allow water to flow and prevent flooding in the town of Dadu, officials said on Sunday. Floods from a record monsoon and glacial melt in the north of Pakistan have hit 33 million people and killed at least 1,391, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops. Pakistan estimates the cost of the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed the flooding, extreme weather and resulting devastation on climate change.