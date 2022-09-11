Alyssa Thomas with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited several areas of Pakistan ravaged by floods, calling for increased global financial support at the end of a two-day trip aimed at raising awareness of the disaster. Pakistan estimates the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change. After flying over vast swathes of inundated land, Guterres met people displaced by flooding in southern Pakistan.
This lightweight vacuum has been a part of my cleaning arsenal for more than a year— here's my honest review.
Get rid of motion sickness instantly when you use this highly recommended hack.
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 67-64 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces staved off a late run by the Sun, who nearly erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left when Alyssa Thomas hit back-to-back shots to pull Connecticut within three. Chelsea Gray finished with 21 points for Las Vegas, while Jackie Young chipped in 11 as the franchise won their first WNBA Finals game in franchise history.
Just a few days after the hospital closes, voters will go to the polls to elect a governor, making AMC’s closure a campaign issue now.
Authorities in southern Pakistan plan to breach the country's Indus Highway, a key transport link, to allow water to flow and prevent flooding in the town of Dadu, officials said on Sunday. Floods from a record monsoon and glacial melt in the north of Pakistan have hit 33 million people and killed at least 1,391, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops. Pakistan estimates the cost of the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed the flooding, extreme weather and resulting devastation on climate change.
A small plane crashed into a lake in Osceola County on Friday afternoon.
After going 16-31 since being hired in 2018, Nebraska football fired head coach Scott Frost.
Sotomayor blocks lower court order that would force Yeshiva University to recognize LGBT club
Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to embarrass Democrats, explained
The Bears opened the Matt Eberflus era with a 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, thanks to the playmaking ability of Justin FIelds and a swarming defense.
A source says that while the entire royal family is struggling with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry is "full of sorrow and regret" as he grieves.
Two players finished inside the top five while one withdrew and wound up at a college football game.
Scott Frost was fired as Nebraska's head coach on Sunday, resulting in many reactions around the country.
One particular A's fan had the time of her life during Saturday's game at the Coliseum.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud, US Open men's singles final Alcaraz takes the opening set after an early break Ruud wins four games in a row to win second set How marathon man Alcaraz is redefining the parameters of tennis
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in AP Top 25 poll and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.
Irene Aldana scored a never-before seen finish of Macy Chiasson at UFC 279.
Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz battle for the U.S. Open title and the No. 1 world ranking when they meet in the finals on Sunday.
Three years and 76 tournaments later, Shane Lowry finally followed up his success at the 2019 Open with a remarkable win at the BMW PGA Championship in which he avoided making a bogey all week.