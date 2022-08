Associated Press

Bryce Perkins and Lance McCutcheon solidified their cases to come off the Los Angeles Rams roster bubble Saturday night. Perkins threw a pair of touchdown passes to McCutcheon as the defending Super Bowl champions held off the Los Angeles Chargers 29-22 in the preseason opener for both teams in which most of the starters for both teams did not play. “I was really pleased with Bryce’s ability to be able to handle all the different situations that came up,” coach Sean McVay said of Perkins.