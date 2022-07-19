Alyssa Thomas with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 07/19/2022
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was eliminated in the first round of the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby and we have some questions about what exactly happened. By Adam Hermann
Greg Norman told The Palm Beach Post in an exclusive interview last week that after this week's announcements the 2023 field of players is "closed."
Bryan Cranston was hit by a ball and ejected from the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in Los Angeles. He played with JoJo Siwa, Bad Bunny and more.
Kevin Durant has publicly supported friend and teammate Kyrie Irving then requested a trade from the Nets – reportedly because he disliked how they treated Irving.
The Nnamdi Asomugha error in Philly was one of the Eagles' defining flubs of the past 20 years, and apparently the mistake was clear almost right away. By Adam Hermann
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's player rating in "Madden 23" caused a bit of a stir Monday, and even Tom Brady reacted to the situation.
Shohei Ohtani has long planned every step of his career. His unwillingness to commit to the struggling Angels should make the franchise nervous.
Paige Spiranac traded in her sporty golf apparel for a slinky bikini getup Saturday night.
Here's how much money Nick Saban said Alabama football players made off their name, image and likeness in 2021.
Ahead of Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game, former Red Sox star Mookie Betts answered the question of whether he would have stayed in Boston for the same contract that the Dodgers gave him.
Here's why Baker Mayfield may have already surpassed Sam Darnold in the Panthers' QB competition.
There is opportunity in times of chaos. The PAC-12, could maintain its strength, prestige and competitive spirit with a few careful additions.
Liam Hendriks's pregame meal is why being a closer is the best position to have in baseball.
Derek Jeter said in Episode 1 of his documentary that he was told ahead of the 1992 draft that he would go No. 1 to the Astros or No. 5 to the Reds.
Adrian Wojnarowski shares the latest on the ongoing Kevin Durant trade situation,
Cameron Smith strolled through the airport Monday morning with the claret jug and revealed how many beers the iconic trophy holds.
Camille Kostek joins Gronk's agent Drew Rosenhaus in betting on his return to the NFL.
The Giants continue to add pitching depth ahead of a second-half push for playoffs.
Jordan Poole's looming contract negotiations with the Warriors could be the "trickiest" of all the 2019 first-rounders, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.
Hugo Houle, 31, escapes to seize first professional win of career Jonas Vingegaard retains yellow despite Tadej Pogacar attacks Geraint Thomas survives scare after Welshamn is dropped Wout van Aert tightens his vice-like grip on green jersey Simon Geschke still on top in mountains competition