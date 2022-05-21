Alyssa Thomas with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever

The Recount

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been held in a Russian jail for three months, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Last week, her lawyer said Griner's pretrial detention was being extended by another month, the latest development in a Kafkaesque ordeal with no certain resolution in sight. Griner, who faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, appeared in handcuffs at a hearing last week, her hair covered in a hoodie and her face held low. Diplomats from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow were able to speak with her, and said “she is doing as well as can be expected in these circumstances.” The Biden administration says the two-time Olympic gold medalist is being wrongfully detained. Since she was arrested, U.S. officials have been working toward her release, but without any visible progress.