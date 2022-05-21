Alyssa Thomas with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indiana Fever
    Indiana Fever
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Connecticut Sun
    Connecticut Sun
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 05/20/2022

Recommended Stories