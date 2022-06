Associated Press

Kevin Cash — who would know a thing or two about good relief pitching — came away impressed by the options Baltimore has for the late innings. “They've got some bullpen arms down there that are putting together good seasons, and challenged us,” the Tampa Bay manager said. Rookie Adley Rutschman singled home the game’s only run in the seventh as the Orioles handed the Rays their fourth straight loss, 1-0 on Friday night.