Alyssa Thomas (19 points and 11 assists) Highlights vs. Seattle Storm
Alyssa Thomas drops a double-double in the Sun's home win vs the Storm.
Alyssa Thomas drops a double-double in the Sun's home win vs the Storm.
Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray earned MVP honors in her team's win over the Chicago Sky to capture the 2022 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.
Osweiler wasn't in Cleveland for long but his trade to the Browns remains one of the NFL's most memorable deals
Josh McDaniels appears to be setting the tone very early in his tenure as Raiders head coach.
Lorena Wiebes triumphed on a chaotic fifth stage of the Tour de France Femmes which was marred by a shocking crash involving multiple riders, with one forced to have their leg untangled from their own wheel.
The Pac-12 has been 'fractured' over college realignment, according to one insider, and Arizona and ASU could be on different sides of the divide.
He and his wife, Lacey, like to eat at The Henry hotel, but their latest trip to the restaurant could’ve ended with an arrest.
Here’s more on the special helmet coverings being worn by some Chiefs players.
Where will the Big Ten go next for expansion?
Red Sox manager Alex Cora now has to deal with one of his former players on Boston's longtime rival following the Andrew Benintendi trade.
Top trade candidates this year include pitchers Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, catcher Willson Contreras and first baseman Josh Bell.
Charles Barkley believes a couple of teams could give the Warriors trouble in the Western Conference, but one stands out above the rest.
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn't help but bury ESPN's Max Kellerman on the sixth anniversary of his infamous "fall off a cliff" take.
The UFC 277 headliner is official after Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes made weight for their anticipated women's bantamweight title rematch.
Outside shooting and perimeter defense are two big needs for the Lakers right now, especially at the 2.
"I wish I could give somebody an answer, but I don't know anything," said Barkley.
Just a few more days until aspiring contenders across Major League Baseball get down to the dirty details of separating wants from needs.
How much is it worth for a team to swing a trade now with the 49ers to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky impresses in training camp practice on Friday.
Baseball teams havent wasted any time making deals this summer. Here are the biggest trades that have already happened leading up to MLBs trade deadline on Aug. 2.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is struggling early at Steelers' camp, according to reports.