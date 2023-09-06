Alyssa Thomas with the And-1!

Christian Wood is now headed to his eighth team in the league.
José Altuve is just the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in three innings to open a game.
The Saints are getting a bigger percentage of money to win the NFC South than the Chiefs are to win the AFC West.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about the 2023 NFL season opener.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
Chris Mortensen joined ESPN in 1991 and became one of the most respected voices in NFL coverage.
Travis Kelce's status is in question for the season opener.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Every bettor looks for live underdogs in the first week, and it’s not a bad idea to start by circling the divisional matchups.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.
The Rams wouldn't rule out Cooper Kupp for Week 1.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.
Brian Burns missed his second straight practice on Monday while he holds out for a new long-term contract.