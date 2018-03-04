Alyssa Milano exploring options for NASCAR clothing line after Bristol's NRA decision

Alyssa Milano’s clothing line has sold NASCAR-licensed apparel since 2013.

After her calls for people to boycott companies who associate with the National Rifle Association, actress Alyssa Milano said in a statement to Yahoo Sports on Saturday that she’s currently exploring her options regarding her NASCAR-licensed clothing line following Bristol Motor Speedway’s decision to keep the NRA as a title co-sponsor of its August night race.

Milano’s Touch women’s clothing line has sold NASCAR-branded apparel since 2013. Touch items are available for a number of drivers through NASCAR’s store and other outlets that sell NASCAR clothing.

In the wake of the Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14 that left 17 dead, Milano has been pushing for companies to cut ties with the NRA. The actress supported a Thursday boycott of companies like Apple and Amazon, which provide access to NRA TV, a broadcast channel operated by the organization.

Wednesday, she even called out Bass Pro Shops on Twitter for its association with the NRA. The retailer is the co-sponsor of the night race with the NRA. The race is officially titled the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Bass Pro Shops must stop selling weapons of war. Sign the petition if you agree! #AssaultWeaponsBan NRABoycott #NRABuycott https://t.co/aJFG8FlTC3 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 1, 2018





Yahoo Sports reached out to Milano’s representatives earlier this week about her business association with the sport following her tweets and Bristol Motor Speedway’s decision to keep the NRA in its race name

“Having just been made aware of this, I’m exploring what my options are moving forward,” Milano said in a statement. “Like the majority of Americans, I remain committed to stricter gun regulations.”

In addition to NASCAR, Touch sells licensed products for the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL. According to NASCAR, the sports licenses for Milano’s clothing are through a third-party vendor. Any action taken regarding licensing for her NASCAR clothing wouldn’t be directly with the sanctioning body.

The NRA has been a co-sponsor of the Bristol night race since 2016. The organization previously sponsored a Cup Series race at Texas in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shooting. That sponsorship was controversial enough to prompt NASCAR to say it was re-examining its sponsor approval procedures.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.