Alyssa Hill scores 20 as Bemidji State falls at Northern State

Dec. 9—ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Bemidji State women's basketball team closed out the weekend in Aberdeen, S.D., falling 81-61 against Northern State.

The Beavers (2-5, 0-4 NSIC) were unable to pick up their first conference win against the NSIC-leading Wolves (8-2, 4-0 NSIC), who used a big second quarter to separate from BSU.

Bemidji State was hanging in through the first, trailing by just six at the initial break. But NSU began to separate in the second, going up 47-30 at the half.

The Beavers cut the deficit to 14 with a 18-15 edge in the third quarter, but the Wolves calmly secured the outcome with a six-point advantage in the final frame.

Alyssa Hill led BSU with 20 points, followed by Sam Pogatchnik with 14. Alayna Suprenand and Sydney White each contributed five points.

Madelyn Bragg paced Northern State with 20 points, while Rianna Fillipi was right behind with 19.

Northern State 81, Bemidji State 61

BSU 20 10 18 13 — 61

NSU 26 21 15 19 — 81

BEMIDJI STATE — Hill 20, Pogatchnik 14, Suprenand 5, White 5, Barrette 4, Giorgi 4, Sheforgen 4, Plasch 3, Koenig 2. Totals: 22-52 FGs, 4-17 3-pt. FGs, 13-17 FTs.

NORTHERN STATE — Bragg 20, Fillipi 19, Schultz 11, Smith 10, Benike 5, Alfson 4, Fiedler 3, Holmes 3, Hanson 2, Heinz 2, Traphagen 2. Totals: 32-63 FGs, 3-14 3-pt. FGs, 14-18 FTs.