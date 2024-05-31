Alyssa Harvey shooting for new goals at NOC

May 30—With the support of her family and the love for soccer, a Duncan High School graduate will seek out new collegiate goals in Enid this fall.

Alyssa Harvey, 18, signed her letter of intent for Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) alongside family, friends, coaches and teammates during Duncan High School's spring 2024 signing day on May 13.

With plans to play soccer, Harvey said she looks to major in health sciences and eventually pursue a career in physical therapy.

After graduating NOC, Harvey said she would love to get into a physical therapy school where she can become certified.

With a 4.0 grade point average, Harvey was active in student council and leadership at Duncan High School.

Aside from high school extracurriculars, Harvey said she plays for the Cosmos Classic South Women's Soccer Team.

This year, Harvey said she had 11 goals and 15 assists.

Harvey's inspiration to play soccer comes from the teams she's played for, her coaches and her family.

She said she began playing soccer at a young age and she's been apart of several teams with different coaches.

"Every single one of them have inspired me to keep going," she said. "They've all poured into me."

She said she's grateful to her family for their constant support of her decision to play soccer.

Harvey's passion for the sport has kept her going, as well as the teammates she's had over the years.

"More than the sport I love the team," she said. "Each team I've had amazing chemistry with and I've had lifelong friends with every single team."

Coach Dillon Southerland said Harvey demonstrates a great vision for play development, as well as the ability to execute.

"Great personality, team chemistry and is one of the most coachable players I've ever coached," he said. "I know she will work hard in college and will continue to make everyone proud. She is an amazing person."

For other students looking to apply to college, Harvey said if there's an offer to go to college, or to play a sport in college, to take it.

"You never know what can happen," she said. "Keep going for it and don't give up on that dream if you have it."