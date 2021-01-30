Alysha Clark ‘looking forward to new chapter’ after departing Storm, signing with Mystics originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After a magical run in Seattle that included a pair of WNBA championships in the last three seasons, forward Alysha Clark is leaving Seattle.

Reports surfaced on Friday that the Storm’s longtime team leader and fan favorite was parting ways with Seattle in free agency and signing with the Washington Mystics.

Clark confirmed reports on Friday in farewell posts on Instagram and Twitter.

“Thank you for being a place where I got a chance to grow as a woman and a player,” Clark wrote. “Thank you for all the lifetime relationships and bonds I’ve created over the years. Thank you for helping me follow my passions and make a difference.”

Thank you for all the tweets, comments & DMs about my decision. This was such an emotional time for me & I’ve been so overwhelmed with joy reading all of your love! Thankful for all the memories created & looking forward to this new chapter. From the bottom of my ❤️...THANK YOU❤️ — Alysha Clark (@Alysha_Clark) January 30, 2021

The 33-year-old is coming off one of the most productive seasons of her WNBA career. With the Storm last year, Clark averaged 10 points, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and shot 55.8 percent from the field and 52.2 from three-point range, all personal bests.

She was a candidate for 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, finishing second to the Los Angeles Sparks’ Candace Parker. Clark was also a unanimous All-Defensive first-team selection, as picked by the WNBA’s 12 league coaches.

The 3-and-D forward became a free agent after signing a three-year, $252,400 extension in 2018. Presumably, her contract with the Mystics will offer up more than her $84,000 a year salary with Seattle.

After seven seasons as starter for the Storm, Clark departs fourth all-time on the team in games played (273), fifth in assists (392), sixth in rebounds (928), steals (203) and seventh in points scored (1,891).

Clark's work in the Seattle community extends beyond the basketball court. For years, she has used her platform to educate others on social justice reform and inspired people to get out and vote. She also volunteered her time at Seattle Children's Hospital and ignited fundraising efforts such as toy drives to raise funds for the dialysis unit.

With Clark now gone, the Storm’s priority remains on re-signing Sue Bird this offseason. The four-time WNBA champion and veteran point guard has spent her entire 19-year career with the Storm and is the franchise’s career leader in points, assists, field goals and steals.