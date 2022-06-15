Alysha Clark with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Alysha Clark (Washington Mystics) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/14/2022
Rory McIlroy has told Charl Schwartzel that his win in last week’s opening Saudi event in Hertfordshire “meant nothing” despite the South African collecting nearly £4million.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered a bold message to his team Monday night as they prepare for a potential title-clinching Game 6 against the Celtics on Thursday night.
Former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and another Hall of Famer doesn’t seem too happy about that. Bruce Smith, the Bills great who is the only player in NFL history with 200 sacks, wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram that he doesn’t [more]
The Spurs' coach is watching two of his former players face off in the Finals.
Maybe this is why a Panthers WR pondered retirement: Panthers have 'urgency' in trade conversations surrounding Mayfield:
Rahm’s biggest concern is the future of the Ryder Cup, which could be reshaped if LIV players are banned from competing.
Fox Sports didn't show "Jeopardy" champion Amy Schneider throwing out a first pitch during the networks coverage of a baseball game in San Francisco.
The sprinter who was suspended before the Tokyo Olympics is on the comeback trail in style.
The United States men's national team readies itself for a trip to El Salvador on Tuesday in the toughest game of its CONCACAF Nations League group stage.
Wimbledon’s isolation on the issue of Russian and Belarusian players is set to deepen on Tuesday with the United States Tennis Association expected to confirm that no politically motivated bans will be applied to the player field at the upcoming US Open.
Andrew Redmayne was subbed on just before penalty kicks, and his dancing antics proved effective enough to send Australia to the World Cup.
"Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?" the lookalike, Dawson Gurley, tweeted.
Amazingly, Steph Curry didn't completely his first-ever practice at Davidson.
Ronda Rousey is done with mixed martial arts, but there's one fighter that could pull her out of retirement.
The NCAA announced the full College World Series 2022 schedule ahead of Friday's games in Omaha.
Gary Payton II and the Warriors don't want to play another game at Chase Center this season.
Per report, the Carolina Panthers in urgent trade talks with the Cleveland Browns to acquire former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.
There has been plenty of talk among league personnel that some combination of Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and the No. 16 pick could be routed to Utah for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report ...
Andrew Wiggins has been so good in the NBA Finals thus far that hes channeling his inner Michael Jordan.