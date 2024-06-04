Alynah Torres injury update: OU softball second baseman awaiting clearance to play in WCWS

After her scary injury in Saturday’s win over UCLA, OU second baseman Alynah Torres was out of the lineup Monday, with Avery Hodge starting in her place.

Sooners coach Patty Gasso said Torres had yet to be cleared.

"There's still some, like, blood in her eye," Gasso said. "Until that is completely gone, she will not be on the field. That's where they are right now. So she may or may not. Hopefully, but we're not going to do anything to jeopardize her either."

Torres was hit in the head trying to catch a pop fly in the Sooners' 1-0 win Saturday. She left the game and did not return.

The senior from Arizona is hitting .331 on the season with nine home runs and 36 runs batted in.

In Monday's 9-3 loss to Florida, Hodge belted a double with one out in the fifth.

The Sooners face the Gators at 1 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal rematch for a spot in the WCWS championship series against Texas.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Alynah Torres injury update: OU softball infielder still out in WCWS