I will always smile when I think of you, says LeBlanc in tribute to late friend Perry

Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) share a joke in a scene from Friends in 2002 - Danny Feld/NBCUniversal

Matt LeBlanc has said he will “always smile” when he thinks of Matthew Perry, as he became the first member of the Friends cast to issue his own tribute to the late actor.

In an Instagram post, the actor who played Joey on the sitcom alongside Perry shared a series of photographs with the caption: “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.”

He went on: “The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

“It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you, my friend. I will always smile when I think of you, and I’ll never forget you. Never.

“Spread your wings and fly brother, you’re finally free. Much love.”

LeBlanc and Perry backstage following a performance of The End Of Longing at The Playhouse Theatre n London in 2016 - David M. Benett/Getty

Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his California home on Oct 28. He was 54.

Perry who played Chandler on the hit sitcom battled with addiction throughout his career which he wrote about in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

At the time of his death he was sober and police said there was no evidence of drugs in his system.

A scene from season 1 of Friends - Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/

LeBlanc joined his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer at Perry’s funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

In a joint statement issued a few days after Perry’s death, the cast wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”