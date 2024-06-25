Always showing up: Barcelona winger close to joining all-time Spanish national team top scorer list

The Spanish national team showcased their dominance in the group stage by securing a flawless record, winning all three of their matches.

Their latest victory, a 1-0 win over Albania, was a testament to their prowess and the hero of this encounter was Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, whose decisive first-half goal ensured Spain amassed a perfect nine points from their group stage matches.

Torres, donning the Spain jersey for the 43rd time, reached a significant milestone against Albania. His crucial goal in this match brought his international tally to twenty goals.

Torres’ journey with the national team, particularly under the guidance of Luis Enrique, has seen his goal-scoring ability flourish. His commitment to finding the back of the net remains commendable.

Records in sight for Ferran Torres

Torres’ impressive 20-goal haul places him in the same echelon as the legendary Telmo Zarra, who also netted 20 goals in just twenty appearances.

Ferran Torres scored his 20th goal for Spain. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This achievement puts Torres within striking distance of breaking into the top ten highest scorers in the history of the Spanish national team, with the forward needing just three goals to break into the list.

Currently, the top five goal-scorer is David Villa leading with 59, followed by Raul Gonzalez with 44, Fernando Torres with 38, Alvaro Morata with 36 goals David Silva with 35 goals.

Besides these iconic names, Sergio Ramos, Alfredo Di Stefano, Fernando Morientes, and Fernando Hierro also rank above Ferran Torres.

Additionally, Torres’ goal against Albania further cements his position as a key player in the team. Since Luis de la Fuente took over as manager, no Spanish player has been directly involved in more goals than Torres.

His consistent performance and ability to score in crucial moments have made him an invaluable asset to the national team.

Moreover, Torres’ scoring prowess extends to major tournaments as well. His goal at the European Championship added another feather to his cap, as he has now scored in every major tournament he has participated in with the Spanish national team.

This remarkable consistency highlights his importance and reliability on the international stage.