Always a longshot, chances of Mets signing Jackie Bradley Jr. almost nonexistent

Jackie Bradley Jr. in Red Sox road jersey from chest up

In their search for outfield help, the Mets engaged Jackie Bradley Jr.’s agent, Scott Boras, but the sides never got close to an agreement. Or even close to close.

Now, with the team’s outfield full, the likelihood that the Mets sign Bradley is lower than ever -- practically nonexistent, according to league sources familiar with talks.

As SNY first reported earlier in the offseason, Bradley is seeking a contract of more than four years and $50 million. His camp, which looks at the multi-year deals handed out in the past decade to outfielders like Michael Bourn, views Bradley as more likely to stick in center field and is looking for more.

That’s reasonable, but it has never interested the Mets. Bradley at two years? Sure. But that’s never been an option.

Instead, the Mets focused on depth, signing Albert Almora Jr. and Kevin Pillar, two right-handed hitters to back up the lefty-hitting starters Dom Smith, Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo.

The only way the Mets could circle back on Bradley is if there is a DH in the National League this year. But even if that happens, Bradley is likely a longshot.

The truth is, this was never a serious pursuit, and now it has fizzed to nearly nothing. If the Mets do sign an additional free agent, the most likely target is pitcher Taijuan Walker, as SNY reported Wednesday night.