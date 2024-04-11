[BBC]

It might look like it is only showing in the past few games but Sheffield United have always been up for the fight.

Chris Wilder has come in and changed some things around, brought some players in. They have tried to come out and play and take on teams to get the three points but they have been caught out.

After that heavy defeat by Arsenal they had a chance to win against Fulham when VAR prevented them from going 4-1 up. They held their own against Liverpool for a long period of time and then they rallied against Chelsea. There has always been fight at the football club, they just have not had the quality needed.

Is it frustrating it is happening now? They are at a stage where quite a few of these players know they are probably going to be leaving the football club so they are playing as hard as they can to get get the best move possible for themselves.

That is not the only thing spurring them on though, Wilder is also finding the solutions of what is going to work in each game. He was never going to do it that simply straight away. He needed the window to get hold of a few solutions, bring in a striker that works for the team and try and find a formula that works for the group.

When you come in when things are not going so well these things take time. There are still going to be tricky roads but they can cause problems for teams they have coming up like Brentford.

When they set off we all knew it was going to be tough, but we would have all expected them get more than the 16 points,. And that will be the concern.