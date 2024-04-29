‘Always dream big’: From Mulvane to FCS football, Jayden Price fulfills NFL aspiration

Jayden Price played at the Class 4A level in Kansas high school football, then after a three-sport standout career at Mulvane, he joined a powerhouse FCS Championship team at North Dakota State.

He redshirted his first season on campus, then spent his first season playing as a reserve on special teams. In other words, Price remained resilient and never lost hope in his football dream when playing time wasn’t immediately available.

On Saturday evening following the NFL Draft, Price’s perseverance was rewarded with a phone call that just might change his life. It was from the Atlanta Falcons, who wanted to sign Price to an undrafted free agent rookie deal and give the Mulvane graduate his first chance to make an NFL roster.

“I think my story shows that it doesn’t matter where you come from, they’re going to find you if you can play,” Price told The Eagle on Sunday. “When I was back in Mulvane, all I ever wanted to do was play at the highest level. I just wanted an opportunity to compete and now I have it. I’m just so grateful for my time at Mulvane that shaped me who I am now as a player and who I am as a person. I just can’t wait to get started down there.”

To those in Mulvane who remember Price making one highlight play after another as a superstar quarterback in high school, seeing him develop into a standout player at the college level was not a surprise. Perhaps the only twist was that it came on the other side of the ball, as Price transitioned to cornerback at North Dakota State.

But Price still found a way to bring the same jaw-dropping, play-making ability to NDSU as a punt returner.

“I would be lying to you if I didn’t say I had tears of joy in my eyes,” former Mulvane football coach Dave Fennewald said. “JP’s story is proof of why you should always dream big and chase your dreams. My quote this year for (Mulvane’s) seniors was, ‘Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do something.’ And JP is the perfect example of that. Nobody would have thought six years ago that he would be signing with the Atlanta Falcons, but deep down, I know this was his goal. And he just kept chasing his dream and believing in himself.”

Price wasn’t expecting to be drafted in the seven-round NFL Draft that concluded on Saturday, but felt good about the impression he had left NFL teams following his Pro Day at NDSU last month. His Relative Athletic Score ranked in the 85th percentile of cornerback prospects who have been tested since 1987, as Price’s shuttle time (4.07), vetical leap (37.5 inches) and 40-yard dash time (4.45) all impressed scouts. And despite weighing in at just 185 pounds, he tied for fifth-most bess prench reps (14) in the cornerback class.

After finishing school, Price moved to Nashville to train full-time for the draft. He said the Falcons were one of a handful of NFL teams who were in contact with him and his agent ahead of the draft, so it wasn’t a surprise when his agent told him he was headed to Atlanta on Saturday night.

“I had a couple of phone calls with them already and had some good conversations with them,” Price said. “You never know what’s going to happen, so I’m definitely just grateful for this opportunity and I’m just super thrilled right now.”

Price said his six-year career in Fargo was a transformational experience, as he was a member of three national championship teams with the Bison in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and a runner-up team in 2022.

“I wouldn’t be who I am without NDSU,” Price said. “They have championship culture and championship habits up there and you have to handle your business at the highest level. Going through everything at NDSU helped prepare me for this moment. You look at how many guys we’ve had from NDSU go to the league, they have a good track record and there’s a lot of pros in that locker room and it’s helped set me up for a great future.

“That’s why I never thought about leaving. In the NIL world, you can leave and go get some money, but the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. I loved NDSU and I’m loyal and I love the culture there.”

While Price was a standout cornerback for the Bison at the FCS level, his most likely path to sticking around the NFL, at least to start, is likely through special teams.

Price broke the NDSU career record for punt return touchdowns with an 82-yard score against South Dakota in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs this past season, finishing with five for his career and a 14.4 yard-per-return average. He also has experience playing other positions on special teams, which could bring additional value at the NFL level.

“I definitely feel like my speed and athleticism back there will open up some eyes and probably catch some people off-guard,” Price said. “That’s going to help my chances and I feel like that definitely helped me get this opportunity. So I’m just looking to compete at returner and on defense, wherever they need me, I’m just grateful for the opportunity and I’m looking to compete.”

What comes next for Price is to head down to Georgia, where he will join drafted rookies and other UDFA’s in the Falcons’ rookie minicamp from May 10-13 at the team facility in Flowery Branch. The team is expected to hold organized team acitivities at the end of May and start of June, then typically hold its training camp at the end of July.

Fennewald, Price’s former coach in Mulvane, believes all Price needs is an opportunity to show what he can do to catch on with the Falcons.

“What made JP so special here was he had that ‘wow’ factor,” Fennewald said. “If he’s able to show that ‘wow’ factor in front of that coaching staff, he’s going to show everyone in that building what he can do. I’ve known this kid for a long, long time and I can promise you one thing: he’s going to compete like crazy. He’s not going to want to come home.”