Always College Football: Texas football could be entering ‘golden era’

Texas is a winner again. The proof of concept from a 12-win season, Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth has national media giving the Longhorns due credit.

The retirement of Alabama head coach Nick Saban has some thinking the team has staying power with more room at the top of the SEC. Former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy said the following of the Longhorns’ positioning heading out of the month of January.

“It’d be hard for me to look at the SEC right now and not think that the biggest winner in January are the Texas Longhorns.”

Some believe Texas is taking Alabama’s spot opposite Georgia atop the SEC. That’s not necessarily the case long-term, but there’s a sense it will be the case in 2024. ESPN’s Matt Barrie echoed that sentiment on McElroy’s podcast, Always College Football.

“I think Texas is headed to a spot where they just had to believe. Recruits, college football and the public had to believe that Sark could get it done at Texas. The proof is there. I think you are going into another golden era of Texas football.”

A golden era of Texas football implies at least one national title. That’s what Longhorns faithful are hoping to see. Frankly, they have reason for optimism after seeing the team make a College Football Playoff in Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s third season.

Barrie went on to discuss why he believes the Longhorns are set up for success.

“(Sarkisian has) proved it in the portal. They’re loaded again. Quinn Ewers coming back is the smartest thing he could have done, to play to play one more year of college football. If I was ranking SEC teams going into next year, Georgia sets the standard as they always do, but you need to legitimately talk about Texas 2, 3 and 4, and do it convincingly.”

Texas is set up for another playoff run in 2024. It will look to put it all together over the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire