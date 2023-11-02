'He always challenged me': IU coach Mike Woodson remembers coach Bob Knight

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson knew Bob Knight well.

Woodson played for Knight from 1976-1980 and will forever be linked to the legendary Knight, who died Wednesday at 83.

After the news of Knight's death broke, Woodson released a statement on his former coach.

"It is a profoundly sad day for all of us who loved Coach Knight," Woodson said. "My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Karen, his family, and to all those who loved him. I am so blessed that he saw something in me as a basketball player. He influenced my life in ways I could never repay. As he did with all of his players, he always challenged me to get the most out of myself as a player and more importantly, as a person."

In 2001, Knight visited Woodson at an IU practice. Woodson tweeted a photo of the two with the caption, "Just like old times, Coach!"

“His record as a basketball coach speaks for itself," Woodson said after Knight's death. "He will be remembered as one of the greatest ever and his impact on the game of basketball is etched in stone. His teams were always prepared and with him on the sideline, you always believed that he put you in the best position to win.

“I will always cherish the time we spent together after I played for him. His fierce loyalty to his former players never wavered. I am grateful that he was able to come to our practices after I came back. His presence meant so much to me, our staff, and our players.”

