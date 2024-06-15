‘Always a benefit’ – Denmark assistant hails Eriksen-Hojlund relationship at Euro 2024

Denmark assistant coach Morten Wieghorst believes countries benefit from having players who play at the same clubs. The Danes hope Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund can go on to be proof of that at Euro 2024.

The former Denmark midfielder is now part of Kasper Hjulmand’s backroom staff. He is of the belief that playing and training together would give the United pair a better understanding.

“To try and utilise those relationships that players can have from their clubs situations is always a benefit, especially when you’re talking about great players like Christian and Rasmus,” Wieghorst told Reuters in a recent interview, as quoted by ESPN.

The Denmark coach added: “Historically, that’s been a lynch-pin for Denmark as well — in our great ’80s Danish team, we had players playing together at Ajax, at Anderlecht, clubs like that where players were playing at a high level.

“They were playing together and bringing those relationships back to the national team, which is a great thing — even in the 1992 Euro-winning team we had seven or eight players with relationships back to Brondby, and that’s something that can be utilised.”

We are not going to overlook the elephant in the room here. Has Hjulmand paid any attention to United this season or is he still under the impression that Eriksen is playing regularly under Erik ten Hag?

I’d argue Eriksen didn’t get to play with Hojlund as much as he would have wanted this season.

Last major international tournament for Christian Eriksen?

Wieghorst believes Eriksen can play a key role for the Euro 2020 semi-finalists.

“Eriksen is still a fantastic player and he has the experience – we have to remember that going into the Euros and finals in general, having players that have been there before and done it and tried everything is so important.”

Denmark take on Slovenia in their first game of the European Championship on Sunday. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the United duo.

