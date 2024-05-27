‘We always believe until the end’… Real Madrid icon shares the team’s secret to success

With the confirmed departure of Toni Kroos and the likely departure of Nacho Fernandez at the end of this season, the Real Madrid team for the next season will have only three players, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal, and Lucas Vazquez, remaining from the team that won the Decima in 2014 under Carlo Ancelotti.

While Carvajal and Vazquez might have some years remaining with Real Madrid, it is clear that Luka Modric’s time at the club is also approaching its end. For now, the Croat is likely to extend his contract for another season, but being already 38 years old, he cannot continue playing at the top level for many more years.

However, before his time at Real Madrid comes to an end, he will have the chance to add more chapters to his legend at the white club. As Mundo Deportivo has noted, he can equal Paco Gento’s record of six European Cup titles by winning the upcoming final against Borussia Dortmund this Sunday.

Talking to Real Madrid TV, the midfielder shared with the fans how difficult it is to get near to such an achievement:

“It’s incredibly difficult to reach a final, and that’s why what we’re doing is even more beautiful and unique. Many times, we face challenges that we have to overcome, and we always believe until the end. We are doing something historic, and for the fans, the way we win is not so easy, because they get very nervous, but it feels much better in the end.”

However, the Croat went on to explain that it is not only winning the titles that he values from his career:

“Apart from all the titles and victories, the love that people show me every day is the best thing that can happen to a player. Not only the Madrid fans, but also fans in other stadiums give it to me, and it’s the best thing that can happen to a footballer. It lasts a lifetime, and I am grateful for the affection they show me. There are no words to describe how I feel. It’s unique.”

While this is going to be the biggest game of the season for the Merengues, Modric shared that he was not thinking too much about the game for now:

“Right now, we are focused on training well, and when the match approaches, once we are in London, we will concentrate on the game. We shouldn’t think too much about the match now because it can drive you crazy.

We are very calm, with a lot of confidence and faith because we have had an amazing season in La Liga, we won the Supercopa, and this gives us a lot of confidence for the final. I hope we will be at our best and hopefully, we can bring the fifteenth [Champions League title] to Madrid.”

Real Madrid definitely have had a season to remember as they have won the La Liga title, and also beaten some of the best teams in Europe to reach the UCL final. Hopefully, they will continue with the spirit that they have shown throughout the season in this one last match, and bring another European trophy back home this Sunday.