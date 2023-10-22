'I always believe' - Silva on facing Spurs

Fulham have lost 13 of their past 15 Premier League games against Tottenham, but Marco Silva insists his side are going for the win on Monday.

The Cottagers did beat Spurs in the Carabao Cup last month, albeit on penalties, and Silva says it is his job to have faith in his players.

"I always believe, to be honest," he said. "I have to be the first to make my players believe and this is how I approach any game. Our aim is always to get three points.

"The players know the approach inside the club will be the same. We respect other teams and we know how strong Tottenham have been away and at home.

"We have to believe, trust our process and keep improving."

Although he is naturally keen to triumph at Spurs, Silva has been impressed with what they have shown this season under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

"It will be good to see him again," he said. "The way he has got them playing is not a surprise to us. The quality is there.

"The job of the manager is always to improve his players and you can see how much they are enjoying it.

"We have analysed them and know what to expect, but sometimes one inspirational moment from a quality player can decide a game.

"Let's hope we can control that and then one of our players can pop up and show their quality."