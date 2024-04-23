Alvin Vesey named new boys basketball coach at Bettendorf High School

The Bettendorf boys basketball program has a new head coach, according to a news release from the district.

Bettendorf High School Activities Director Zach Shay says Alvin Vesey will be the new head coach of the Bettendorf Boys Basketball program, pending board approval. He has over 17 years of coaching experience, the last 12 years as an assistant at BHS. Vesey was a vital part of the Bettendorf’s 2023-24 season, where the Bulldogs finished as the Mississippi Athletic Conference Champions and went to the IHSAA State semi-finals.

Alvin Vesey (Bettendorf High School)

“Bettendorf High School is getting an extraordinary coach and person in Alvin Vesey,” Shay said. “Coach Vesey bleeds black and gold. He was a multisport athlete at BHS, playing football, basketball and track for the Bulldogs. His competitiveness, intensity and passion for developing young men on and off the court is exactly what we are looking for in our next basketball coach. Alvin has a love for the game and his plan is to continue to elevate Bettendorf Boys’ basketball to new levels of success. Over the course of my time as the AD at Bettendorf High School, I have been impressed with Alvin’s approach to building an elite culture and his desire to fully immerse himself in all corners of the Bulldog Nation. I could not be more excited about the future of our boys’ basketball program.”

Vesey graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2002 and earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Northern Iowa, where he played football for the Panthers. He and his wife, Lona, have three children.

