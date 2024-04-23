Alvin Kamara wins Florida sport fishing tournament

Props to Alvin Kamara for making the most of his offseason. The New Orleans Saints running back headlined “The Catch” sport fishing tournament in Florida last week, teaming up with Miami Dolphins star Raheem Mostert to win the whole thing. They competed with other NFL players including Kamara’s former Saints teammates Trey Hendrickson and Jameis Winston.

One of the highlights of the fishing rodeo came when Kamara and two of his teammates hooked three sailfish at the same time. Kamara described it as “Chaos. Organized chaos … It was great. Lot of moving parts, but I think we did it effortlessly. Raheem was on there. He was fighting for his life. I was fighting for my life for a second. I got mine in first. We had to give Raheem some moral support.”

It was a fun time for all. With offseason training sessions ramping up as the summer approaches, it’s good to see veterans like Kamara making time to enjoy themselves before locking in for months of hard work.

Trey Hendrickson puttin’ in some sailfish work while @Jaboowins delivers the play by play! 🎤🦾 #SFCTheCatch pic.twitter.com/fjEJ3Vnj4k — Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) (@TheSFC_official) April 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire