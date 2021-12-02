Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr. officially inactive for Saints vs. Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints announced their list of inactive players ahead of Thursday night’s kickoff with the Dallas Cowboys, and it’s mostly what we expected; all of the previously-injured players said to be unavailable are sitting this one out, as is rookie quarterback Ian Book. But so too is running back Tony Jones Jr. who has been ineffective in his return from injured reserve. Look for a heavy workload for running backs Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery with Jones and Alvin Kamara out of action.

Here’s the full list of inactive players from each team:

Dallas Cowboys inactive players

WR Cedrick Wilson (injury)

QB Will Grier

DE Azur Kamara

New Orleans Saints inactive players

DE Marcus Davenport (injury)

LB Kaden Elliss (injury)

OT Terron Armstead (injury)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (injury)

RB Alvin Kamara (injury)

RB Tony Jones Jr.

QB Ian Book

