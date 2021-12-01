Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed the past three games with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in practice all week, and the Saints list him as questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys.

In eight games this season, Kamara has 178 touches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Saints will have Kamara’s backup, Mark Ingram, who practiced all week and has no designation. He missed the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bills with a knee injury.

Quarterback Taysom Hill (foot) also has no designation and could get the start against the Cowboys.

The Saints list both of their offensive tackles, Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and Terron Armstead (knee), as questionable. Ramczyk was limited Monday before missing the other two sessions of the week. Armstead was out of practice all week.

The Saints ruled out defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) and linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring).

Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk are questionable for Thursday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk