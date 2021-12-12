Alvin Kamara‘s been busy in his return to the Saints lineup.

Kamara has 16 touches in the second quarter of their game against the Jets and the 16th one wound up as the game’s first touchdown. Kamara carried the ball 16 yards for a score that put the Saints up 10-3 with just under four minutes to play in the first half.

Kamara has 13 carries for 75 yards in his return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury. He’s also caught three passes, including one that made him the NFL’s all-time catch leader for running backs in their first five seasons.

Taysom Hill has struggled throwing the ball at times with his injured middle finger, but riding Kamara is working out just fine for the Saints.

Alvin Kamara TD puts Saints up 10-3 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk