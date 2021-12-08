Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill practice fully on initial Saints injury report vs. Jets

John Sigler
·1 min read
Wednesday’s first Week 14 injury report brought mostly good news for the New Orleans Saints, with star running back Alvin Kamara (knee) returning to practice fully for the first time in weeks. He was joined by quarterback Taysom Hill (right finger) as the only other full participant listed on the injury report, but several key players returned to work on a limited basis: defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee). Only right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and linebacker Pete Werner (elbow) were non-participants.

Additionally, the Saints designated defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) to return from injured reserve and he was spotted at Wednesday’s practice, though it’s unclear to what capacity he worked. His status won’t be reflected on the injury report until he’s actually activated to the 53-man roster.

Here is everything we learned from both teams on Wednesday, with a crowd of absences from New York:

New York Jets injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)

DNP

CB Michael Carter (concussion)

DNP

RB Tevin Coleman (concussion)

DNP

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff (ankle)

DNP

WR Elijah Moore (quadricep)

DNP

TE Ryan Griffin (knee/ankle)

DNP

LB C.J. Mosley (back)

DNP

TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)

DNP

DE John Franklin-Myers (hip)

Limited

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (knee)

Limited

QB Zach Wilson (knee)

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

DNP

LB Pete Werner (elbow)

DNP

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

Limited

LT Terron Armstead (knee)

Limited

LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)

Limited

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

Full

QB Taysom Hill (right finger)

Full

