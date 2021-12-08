Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill practice fully on initial Saints injury report vs. Jets

Wednesday’s first Week 14 injury report brought mostly good news for the New Orleans Saints, with star running back Alvin Kamara (knee) returning to practice fully for the first time in weeks. He was joined by quarterback Taysom Hill (right finger) as the only other full participant listed on the injury report, but several key players returned to work on a limited basis: defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee). Only right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and linebacker Pete Werner (elbow) were non-participants.

Additionally, the Saints designated defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) to return from injured reserve and he was spotted at Wednesday’s practice, though it’s unclear to what capacity he worked. His status won’t be reflected on the injury report until he’s actually activated to the 53-man roster.

Here is everything we learned from both teams on Wednesday, with a crowd of absences from New York:

New York Jets injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) DNP CB Michael Carter (concussion) DNP RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) DNP G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff (ankle) DNP WR Elijah Moore (quadricep) DNP TE Ryan Griffin (knee/ankle) DNP LB C.J. Mosley (back) DNP TE Trevon Wesco (ankle) DNP DE John Franklin-Myers (hip) Limited LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (knee) Limited QB Zach Wilson (knee) Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) DNP LB Pete Werner (elbow) DNP DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) Limited LT Terron Armstead (knee) Limited LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring) Limited RB Alvin Kamara (knee) Full QB Taysom Hill (right finger) Full

