Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill practice fully on initial Saints injury report vs. Jets
Wednesday’s first Week 14 injury report brought mostly good news for the New Orleans Saints, with star running back Alvin Kamara (knee) returning to practice fully for the first time in weeks. He was joined by quarterback Taysom Hill (right finger) as the only other full participant listed on the injury report, but several key players returned to work on a limited basis: defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee). Only right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and linebacker Pete Werner (elbow) were non-participants.
Additionally, the Saints designated defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) to return from injured reserve and he was spotted at Wednesday’s practice, though it’s unclear to what capacity he worked. His status won’t be reflected on the injury report until he’s actually activated to the 53-man roster.
Here is everything we learned from both teams on Wednesday, with a crowd of absences from New York:
New York Jets injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)
DNP
CB Michael Carter (concussion)
DNP
RB Tevin Coleman (concussion)
DNP
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff (ankle)
DNP
WR Elijah Moore (quadricep)
DNP
TE Ryan Griffin (knee/ankle)
DNP
LB C.J. Mosley (back)
DNP
TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)
DNP
DE John Franklin-Myers (hip)
Limited
LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (knee)
Limited
QB Zach Wilson (knee)
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
DNP
LB Pete Werner (elbow)
DNP
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)
Limited
LT Terron Armstead (knee)
Limited
LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)
Limited
RB Alvin Kamara (knee)
Full
QB Taysom Hill (right finger)
Full
