Alvin Kamara suspension: How Jamaal Williams fared vs. Saints schedule

The New Orleans Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara for the first three games of their 2023 season, but they planned for his absence by investing in the depth behind him. First came splashy free agent signing Jamaal Williams. Then they picked TCU standout Kendre Miller in the third round of the NFL draft.

Miller has generated a lot of excitement at training camp, but he’s still waiting to log his first rushing attempt as a pro. But how has Williams performed before against the three teams the Saints will play without Kamara? Let’s dig in:

Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Ironically, given the premise of this writeup, Williams has never played against the Titans. He was inactive with a quadriceps injury when his Packers hosted them back in 2020. It’s worth noting that Tennessee boasted one of the league’s strongest run defenses last season, ranking best in rushing yards allowed per carry (3.4) and per game (77.7) with the fourth-fewest first downs allowed on the ground (93) and the third-fewest rushing touchdowns (9).

Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Williams has played against the Panthers four times in his pro career, with his teams going 2-2; he’s totaled 31 carries for 110 rushing yards while catching 4 receptions for another 17 receiving yards. It was tough sledding for him last year when the Panthers limited Williams to just 11 rushing yards on 7 attempts and 2 receptions for 3 receiving yards. Carolina’s run defense was uneven last year — despite ranking 11th-best in yards per carry (4.3), they allowed 125 first downs (10th-worst) and the 17 rushing touchdowns (11th-most).

Week 3 at Green Bay Packers

Williams kicked off his NFL career with the Packers, but he’s played them four times in his stint with the Lions — winning three of those games. He’s logged 60 attempts against his old team for 221 rushing yards and 2 touchdown runs, also catching 4 passes for 21 receptions. Last year he ended the Packers’ playoff hopes and Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay career with a pair of touchdown carries and 72 rushing yards. And the Packers run defense was one of the NFL’s worst last season, ranking fifth-worst with 5.0 yards per carry allowed, the seventh-most first downs allowed on the ground (129) and the ninth-most rushing touchdowns (18).

What about Eno Benjamin?

Don’t forget the other veteran in the backfield. Benjamin was inactive for the Arizona Cardinals’ games with the Titans and Packers, but he’s played the Panthers twice, with his team going 1-1. He played a bit part in each game, totaling 11 carries for 58 rushing yards and catching a single 9-yard reception. He also returned 4 kickoffs for 98 yards. He needs to outwork other players like Kirk Merritt and Ellis Merriweather for the backup spot, but Benjamin does have the benefit of experience.

