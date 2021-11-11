Alvin Kamara still sidelined on updated Saints injury report vs. Titans
Another practice session is in the books and the New Orleans Saints again worked without star running back Alvin Kamara, who has now missed two sessions this week while managing a minor knee strain. We won’t know whether his status for Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans is in doubt until Friday’s final injury report, but it’s something to monitor closely in the days ahead.
Additionally, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was again held out of practice with a foot injury that’s required him to wear a protective walking boot. The Saints have enough veteran backups to fill in for him, but Gardner-Johnson has been a playmaker in the secondary — particularly against opponents’ rushing attack, allowing the Saints to field lighter nickel personnel even in obvious running situations.
And as for the other side: the only major update from the Titans is that wide receiver Julio Jones was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury. Here’s everything you need to know:
Tennessee Titans injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
FB Tory Carter, hip
DNP
DNP
S Dane Cruiskshan, knee
DNP
DNP
LB Bud Dupree, knee
DNP
Limited
CB Chris Jackson, foot
DNP
Limited
LB Harold Landry, hamstring
DNP
DNP
LB David Long, hamstring
DNP
DNP
CB Greg Mabin, ankle
DNP
DNP
DT Jeffrey Simmons, ankle
DNP
DNP
WR A.J. Brown, knee
Limited
Full
LB Nick Dzubnar, knee
Limited
Full
LB Rashaan Evan, ankle
Limited
DNP
T Kendall Lamm, back
Limited
Full
T Taylor Lewan, knee
Limited
Limited
DL Teair Tart, groin
Limited
DNP
G Nate Davis, concussion
Full
Full
WR Julio Jones, hamstring
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
RB Alvin Kamara, knee
DNP
DNP
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, foot
DNP
DNP
DE Payton Turner, shoulder
DNP
IR
Out (injured reserve)
T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder
DNP
DNP
WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring
Limited
Limited
DE Carl Granderson, shoulder
Limited
Limited
T Ryan Ramczyk, not injury related (rest)
Limited
Full
