Alvin Kamara still sidelined on updated Saints injury report vs. Titans

Another practice session is in the books and the New Orleans Saints again worked without star running back Alvin Kamara, who has now missed two sessions this week while managing a minor knee strain. We won’t know whether his status for Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans is in doubt until Friday’s final injury report, but it’s something to monitor closely in the days ahead.

Additionally, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was again held out of practice with a foot injury that’s required him to wear a protective walking boot. The Saints have enough veteran backups to fill in for him, but Gardner-Johnson has been a playmaker in the secondary — particularly against opponents’ rushing attack, allowing the Saints to field lighter nickel personnel even in obvious running situations.

And as for the other side: the only major update from the Titans is that wide receiver Julio Jones was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury. Here’s everything you need to know:

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status FB Tory Carter, hip DNP DNP S Dane Cruiskshan, knee DNP DNP LB Bud Dupree, knee DNP Limited CB Chris Jackson, foot DNP Limited LB Harold Landry, hamstring DNP DNP LB David Long, hamstring DNP DNP CB Greg Mabin, ankle DNP DNP DT Jeffrey Simmons, ankle DNP DNP WR A.J. Brown, knee Limited Full LB Nick Dzubnar, knee Limited Full LB Rashaan Evan, ankle Limited DNP T Kendall Lamm, back Limited Full T Taylor Lewan, knee Limited Limited DL Teair Tart, groin Limited DNP G Nate Davis, concussion Full Full WR Julio Jones, hamstring Limited

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RB Alvin Kamara, knee DNP DNP S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, foot DNP DNP DE Payton Turner, shoulder DNP IR Out (injured reserve) T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder DNP DNP WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring Limited Limited DE Carl Granderson, shoulder Limited Limited T Ryan Ramczyk, not injury related (rest) Limited Full

