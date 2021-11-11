Alvin Kamara still sidelined on updated Saints injury report vs. Titans

John Sigler
·2 min read
Another practice session is in the books and the New Orleans Saints again worked without star running back Alvin Kamara, who has now missed two sessions this week while managing a minor knee strain. We won’t know whether his status for Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans is in doubt until Friday’s final injury report, but it’s something to monitor closely in the days ahead.

Additionally, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was again held out of practice with a foot injury that’s required him to wear a protective walking boot. The Saints have enough veteran backups to fill in for him, but Gardner-Johnson has been a playmaker in the secondary — particularly against opponents’ rushing attack, allowing the Saints to field lighter nickel personnel even in obvious running situations.

And as for the other side: the only major update from the Titans is that wide receiver Julio Jones was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury. Here’s everything you need to know:

Tennessee Titans injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

FB Tory Carter, hip

DNP

DNP

S Dane Cruiskshan, knee

DNP

DNP

LB Bud Dupree, knee

DNP

Limited

CB Chris Jackson, foot

DNP

Limited

LB Harold Landry, hamstring

DNP

DNP

LB David Long, hamstring

DNP

DNP

CB Greg Mabin, ankle

DNP

DNP

DT Jeffrey Simmons, ankle

DNP

DNP

WR A.J. Brown, knee

Limited

Full

LB Nick Dzubnar, knee

Limited

Full

LB Rashaan Evan, ankle

Limited

DNP

T Kendall Lamm, back

Limited

Full

T Taylor Lewan, knee

Limited

Limited

DL Teair Tart, groin

Limited

DNP

G Nate Davis, concussion

Full

Full

WR Julio Jones, hamstring

Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RB Alvin Kamara, knee

DNP

DNP

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, foot

DNP

DNP

DE Payton Turner, shoulder

DNP

IR

Out (injured reserve)

T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder

DNP

DNP

WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring

Limited

Limited

DE Carl Granderson, shoulder

Limited

Limited

T Ryan Ramczyk, not injury related (rest)

Limited

Full

1

1

