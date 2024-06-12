Alvin Kamara speaks on learning a new offense, and OTA absence

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has only known one scheme the entirety of his professional career, whether conducted by Sean Payton or Pete Carmichael. Klint Kubiak now leads the Saints offense, and it’s a drastic change. But it’s not a change that has Kamara stressed.

“Change is good. Change is good,” Kamara repeated. “I think all of us were a little comfortable, the guys that had been here. Just starting fresh and learning a new system, I think it’ll be beneficial. Especially because of what the system is.”

Kamara acknowledged he’ll no longer be able to run through the system with his eyes closed, but he feels Kubiak’s offense is a great fit for him. The change in system made Kamara’s absence at organized team activities noticeable. Maintaining his typical even-keeled and nonchalant demeanor, the veteran emphatically addressed any criticism on his absence.

“For me it was just, I kind of just stuck to what I know,” Kamara said. He starts his offseason in Miami where he can work out with his personal trainer and prepare for the season, which has been the case for him for several years. “I don’t think any of my teammates took offense to it really. Like I said, I still talk to all of these dudes every day. It just is what it is.”

Kamara said he hadn’t heard any of the noise surrounding his absence, but made a point to note he is typically absent from OTA’s. He then detailed he’s been in constant communication with Kubiak and that he watches OTAs practices on his tablet despite not being present.

Physical reps began at minicamp, but the mental reps have been a constant part of the offseason. Kamara welcomed the challenge of a new offense and has diligently prepared for the task through the offseason. Now it’s time to put it into practice.

