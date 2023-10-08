Alvin Kamara sets Saints’ franchise touchdown record

New Orleans (3-2) defeated New England (1-4), 34-0, Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Former Vol Alvin Kamara recorded 80 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 22 attempts for the Saints.

Kamara set the Saints’ franchise record for touchdowns (73). He is the second player in franchise history to record 50 rushing touchdowns, joining Mark Ingram II.

Kamara played for Tennessee from 2015-16 under head coach Butch Jones. He transferred to Tennessee from Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Kamara was a third-round selection by New Orleans in the 2017 NFL draft (No. 67 overall).

He was named 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time second-team All-Pro.

