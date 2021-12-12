Saints running back Alvin Kamara is back from a knee injury on Sunday and he set an NFL record early in the team’s matchup with the Jets.

Kamara came into the game with 358 career catches, which left him tied with former 49ers star Roger Craig for the most by a running back through the first five seasons of his career. Kamara caught two passes on the first Saints offensive possession of the day to set a new record.

Kamara’s catches helped move the Saints inside the Jets’ 10-yard-line, but he was stopped short of a first down on the second catch and the Saints settled for a Brett Maher field goal try.

Maher put the kick through the uprights and the Saints are up 3-0 with less than six minutes to play in the first quarter.

Alvin Kamara sets record for most catches by a RB in first five seasons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk