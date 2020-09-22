Wil Lutz scored the first points in Allegiant Stadium, and Alvin Kamara the first touchdown.

The Saints are not being nice house guests.

The Raiders have yet to get on the scoreboard in their new stadium, trailing 10-0 with 3:51 remaining in the first quarter.

The Saints took the opening kickoff and went 62 yards in 11 plays but stalled after reaching the Las Vegas 13. Lutz kicked a 31-yard field goal.

The Raiders picked up one first down on their first possession before punting. The Saints went 78 yards in nine plays to increase their lead.

Kamara scored on a 1-yard run.

Two plays before the touchdown, a scary moment occurred when Raiders safety Johnathan Abram slid into the mobile TV cart after pushing Kamara out of bounds at the 1. Abram stayed down briefly before running off the field.

Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber left on the next play with what appeared a stinger.

Alvin Kamara scores first touchdown in Allegiant Stadium originally appeared on Pro Football Talk