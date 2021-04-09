Alvin Kamara says he hasn’t spent a cent of his $75M-plus football earnings

John Sigler
·2 min read
Count Alvin Kamara among the NFL’s most frugal spenders. He’s worked hard to earn a $75 million contract extension with the Saints, and he plans on stretching it out for a long, long time; Kamara discussed his perspective during an interview with Uninterrupted’s “Kneading Dough” series, hosted by former pro wideout Andrew Hawkins. He says that growing up and seeing his family’s struggles with financial insecurity left a lasting impact on him.

“I’ve always known the value of a dollar,” Kamara recalled. “As a kid, I saw my mom work multiple jobs only to be able to afford the bare essentials.”

He drove back to one visceral image: a loaf of bread and a jar of peanut butter, two staples he continues to stock in his own kitchen. Aside from an early splurge on a box of wings after receiving his rookie signing bonus, Kamara has paid all his living expenses with money brought in from sponsorship deals, instead squirreling away his paychecks from the Saints into savings and investing accounts.

Kamara continued: “I’m like, ‘Okay, this is more than I’ve ever had. My mom ain’t never had this much. It would be a shame if I got this and lost it. I’m gonna keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing, [purchasing] what I need and that’s it. I’m not about to go over the top, I’m not gonna live beyond my means.”

And he’s notoriously picky with his endorsement partners, sticking to products he values personally; one of his first big deals came with Airheads, his favorite candy. One of his first real viral moments came after Kamara built a throne out of Airheads boxes in the Saints locker room and posed for photos. He later fulfilled a childhood dream and got his own flavor.

It’s become a popular approach for the NFL’s brightest stars. Longtime Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did the same during his New England career, saving his football earnings and living off of sponsorship payouts. And it makes sense. This long-term financial security will outlive their playing days and could even set up generational wealth for their families. It just takes discipline.

Kamara’s been described as one of the smartest people in the Saints locker room since the team picked him in the 2017 draft. This is just more proof of it.

