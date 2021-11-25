Alvin Kamara ruled out against Buffalo

For the third consecutive game, New Orleans will be without running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara will miss Thursday’s game against Buffalo. Kickoff is slated 8:20 p.m. EST and will be televised by NBC.

The former Vol and four-time Pro Bowler has an injured knee.

Kamara, the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year, has rushed for 530 yards and three touchdowns on 146 carries. He has recorded 32 receptions for 310 yards and four scores.

Kamara was selected in the fourth round by New Orleans in the 2017 NFL draft.

He began his collegiate career at Alabama before transferring to Tennessee.

