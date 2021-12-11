Alvin Kamara to return for Saints

After missing four weeks due to a knee injury, running back Alvin Kamara will return for New Orleans against the Jets Sunday.

Kickoff for the game between the Saints (5-7) and New York (3-9) is slated for 1 p.m. EST at MetLife Stadium.

Kamara, a former Volunteer, has appeared in eight games for New Orleans this season. He has totaled 530 yards and three touchdowns on 146 carries.

Kamara has recorded 32 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

The former Vol last played on Nov. 7 when the Saints lost to Atlanta, 27-25.

Against the Falcons, he rushed for 50 yards and one touchdown. Kamara also totaled four receptions for 54 yards.